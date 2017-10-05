RCMP in Whitehorse say they're still looking for 59-year-old Ken Algar, more than a month after he was reported missing.

And police now say they believe Algar may have entered the Yukon River.

Algar was reported missing on Sept. 3. Police said he was last seen at the Whitehorse General Hospital, and that his family was concerned for his well-being.

Police have been searching the Yukon River using helicopters, jet boats and drones. They have also been doing ground patrols.​

Algar is described as having black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP at 867-667-5555.