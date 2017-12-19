A sentencing hearing began Monday for a woman prosecution describes as a "central cog" in the Todd Dube drug network — a sophisticated Yellowknife drug ring that saw 14 people arrested and firearms, diamonds, cash, marijuana and approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills seized in April last year.

In October, Dube, the 22-year-old once at the centre of the drug network, was sentenced to nine years in prison — one of the longest sentences ever handed down for drug trafficking in the territory.

In Northwest Territories Supreme Court Monday, Katrina Stiopu admitted she provided stash houses for Dube and his dealers to store large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and other drugs.

Crown prosecutor Duane Praught is asking for a five-year sentence for Stiopu — the same sentence given to Brittany Dube, sister of Todd Dube, another senior figure in the drug operation.

Stiopu smiled at a large group of her relatives gathered in the gallery as she entered the courtroom Monday.

But she held her face in her hands as Praught played secretly-recorded phone conversations between her and Dube.

LISTEN | Wiretapped audio gives raw glimpse into illegal drug trafficking in Yellowknife

In the calls, Dube arranged to pick up drugs at stash houses Stiopu had organized in Ndilo and along the Dettah Road near Yellowknife.

Stiopu in 2014. The Crown is asking for a five year sentence for Stiopu. (Katrina Stiopu/Facebook)

Stiopu also arranged to have her grandmother pick up a load of drugs from B.C. near the N.W.T. border. They were arrested with a large amount of cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs on the way back to Yellowknife in April of last year.

Praught said Stiopu was "a major cog in keeping the operation running smoothly."

Stiopu said she was involved in the drug network to feed her own drug habit, but Praught noted Stiopu was calm and business-like in her conversations with Dube.

"She was not an addict being used by Mr. Dube," said Praught.

Stiopu pleaded guilty to conspiring to traffic cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.

The defence is scheduled to make its arguments Tuesday afternoon.

'Do you want him blasted?'

Additionally, the Crown is calling for a three-year sentence for a 22-year-old man who offered to beat another man into a coma.

Ryley Moore made the offer to Dube over phone, unaware that RCMP were recording it.

The prosecutor played the tape at Moore's sentencing hearing yesterday.

Moore in 2014. The Crown is asking for a three year sentence for Moore who offered to beat up a man for Dube. (Ryley Moore/Facebook)

"If you want, I've got me and a couple of my boys ready to do something," asks Moore in the recording.

Dube then asks how much money Moore wants.

"Depends. Like do you want him blasted?" says Moore.

Dube says he would give Moore $5,000 to hospitalize the man, and put him in a coma.

Praught said he and the defence both agreed that 30 to 36 months is an appropriate sentence.

But in a highly unusual move, defence lawyer Jay Bran said Moore had changed his mind about the deal and suggested a sentence of 24 to 30 months.

Bran said his client had a rough upbringing, growing up in a Hay River home where violence and alcohol were common. Bran said Moore was moved around several foster homes.

Praught later told the judge police could have charged Moore with conspiracy to commit murder based on some of the phone recordings.

The sentencing hearing for Stiopu and Moore continues today.