Woman from Katlodeeche First Nation wants support for victims of family violence

A woman from Katlodeeche First Nation said she's noticed the number of women facing domestic abuse is rising.

The N.W.T. RCMP said there was a "slight increase" in 911 calls between Jan. 1 and May 22, 2017, and during the same time period in 2018.

In 2017, there were 78 calls related to women facing domestic violence in Hay River. In 2018, that number rose to 88 calls.

Georgina Fabian has noticed the issue largely in the Katlodeeche First Nation reserve, where she lives.

"People are too ashamed to talk about family violence," she said. "So they don't talk about stuff."

Fabian said having more workshops to help people deal with domestic abuse and violence would help members of the community.

"I want the counselling on the reserve and somebody to educate young people about relationships and talk about family violence openly," she said.

'We should have more help'

Fabian said it can be hard for community members to travel from the Katlodeeche First Nation reserve to Hay River to get help. It's about a 20-minute drive.

It can take about 20 minutes to drive from the Katlodeeche First Nation reserve to Hay River. The trip is a challenge for some community members. (Google Maps)

But for Fabian it's a challenge because she doesn't have a driver's license and has to rely on taxis or community members to make the trip.

She said many people aren't willing to take her into town without payment.

"I think by now we should have more help, more support," said Fabian. "I find that we're isolated."

She's been on a waiting list to get counselling in Hay River for about a month and a half, and she hasn't heard back about getting an appointment.

She said she feels like she's ready to talk about her experience in residential school with a counsellor, but no one is available.

What services are available?

Counselling services are currently available on the reserve one full day a month, and the dates that councillors are expected to visit are posted around the community.

Five to six counselling sessions are available during each visit, according to Damien Healy, manager of communications with the Department of Health and Social Services.

Residents also have access to counselling in Hay River, which has five full-time counsellors — three mental health counsellors and two focusing on addictions.

Healy said there's about an eight-week wait time to see a mental health counsellor for non-emergency issues.

Residents can also apply for medical travel to pay for the trip from the reserve to Hay River.

Healy said there are some workshops in Hay River, including one called What Will it Take? for bystanders of family violence. It was most recently brought to the community on Monday.

Fabian said she attended the workshop at the friendship centre. People discussed family violence openly at the session, and that's exactly what she wanted.

"It was a really good experience," said Fabian.

The territorial government brought two other workshops to Hay River, one focusing on mental health and the other on suicide intervention, he said.