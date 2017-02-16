Weather is delaying the arrival of investigators to the scene of a fatal house fire last night at the K'atl'odeeche First Nation reserve near Hay River, N.W.T., according to RCMP.

Members of the N.W.T. RCMP's Forensic Identification Unit and Major Crimes Unit and the N.W.T. Office of the Fire Marshal are travelling to Hay River to conduct the investigation with help from the N.W.T. Coroner Service, but police say weather conditions in Yellowknife and Hay River have caused travel delays.

Police have secured the scene and are holding it, pending the arrival of investigators.

Hay River RCMP say they arrived on scene at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to find a house fully engulfed in flames. The Hay River Fire Department and paramedics also responded.

RCMP and the Hay River Fire department were at the scene Wednesday night. (Jimmy Thomson/CBC)

One woman was removed from the house and taken to hospital in Hay River for medical attention.

Once the fire had been extinguished, firefighters were able to enter the building. One person was found dead inside the home.

Police say there was no damage to neighbouring properties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Donations to the family are being accepted at the K'atl'odeeche First Nation band office.