Parks Canada hopes to make some major improvements to the Kathleen Lake campground and day-use area in Yukon's Kluane National Park — including the addition of five semi-permanent "oTENTik" structures.

The "oTENTik" is a cross between a tent and a rustic cabin, explained Linaya Workman, the site manager for Parks Canada. It features canvas walls, a bear-proof food box, a front porch and a raised wooden floor.

"It's a canvas tent over a wooden structure," Workman said. "There are probably over 300 of these throughout National Parks across Canada."

Families looking for a cozier experience should be able to reserve one of the tents next season for about $120 per night, Workman said.

Other improvements include fixing an access road and parking areas, as well as renovating some of the buildings at the site south of Haines Junction.

Yukon's Kathleen Lake in Kluane National Park. (Elyn Jones/CBC)

Parks Canada officials say they also want to widen some of the trails at Kathleen Lake, and make them wheelchair accessible.

Workman says most of the repairs this year will be in the fall so people are not too affected by construction.

Currently, there are 39 campsites and a large day-use area at Kathleen Lake.

The proposed plans are now before the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board for approval and are open to public comment until June 13.