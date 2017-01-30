Editor's note: CBC learned Monday that an order in council was signed January 23, extending the Ross River staking ban for one more year. We are working on an amended story that will include a correction.

A negotiator for the Kaska Dena Council says they need to meet with the new Yukon premier immediately as a ban on mineral staking on Ross River Dena territory and an agreement with two other Kaska First Nations allowing staking both expire at the end of the month.

The Yukon government's ban on mineral staking within the territory of the Ross River Dena Council expires on Jan. 31. The ban has been in place since late 2013, following an appeal court ruling that said the territorial government must consult with the First Nation about whether to grant mineral rights on Crown land.

The Liard First Nation and the Kaska Dena Council (KDC) later reached an agreement with the Yukon government to allow mineral staking to continue. That agreement also expires at the end of the month.

"So it's absolutely imperative that the leadership of the Kaska and the new premier of the Yukon sit down immediately before Jan. 31, and work out some agreement, some accommodation," says Dave Porter, a negotiator for the KDC.

"Where are we going to go, in terms of mining exploration and mining development in the southeast Yukon? [It] contains some of the richest resources in the Yukon, covers 50,000 square miles of the Yukon, so it's a very important area and a very pressing question."

Kaska Dene traditional territory comprises 23 per cent of Yukon and extends into British Columbia. (CBC)

Encouraged by new government

The combined Kaska territory covers 23 per cent of the territory.

Porter said Kaska leaders and negotiators are encouraged by what they've seen so far of the Liberal government, led by Premier Sandy Silver.

"It's been very positive, what I'm hearing about the incoming government," he said.

"They've struck a positive chord with the Council of Yukon First Nations; they have some protocol agreement in terms of how they work together, and so it's really hopeful. The Kaska welcome the overture from the new, incoming Yukon government. We're very prepared to engage with the Yukon government to deal with a number of issues, particularly lands and resources."

Porter added that the former Yukon Party government didn't give its negotiators a serious mandate to reach agreements with the Kaska.

Ban extended

The Ross River staking ban has been extended three times after the initial ban was put into place by an order in council in late December 2013.

Porter said he hopes the Liberal government takes a different approach.

"Hopefully the new government will usher in a new attitude but critical are their mandates that their negotiators are given to reach new agreements. It's not the bureaucrats that make these decisions," he noted.

"These decisions on what is going to be negotiated, and what kinds of agreements are going to be pursued, are between the premier and [Ross River] Chief Jack Caesar, [Liard] Chief Daniel Morris, and [Dena Council] chief George Miller."

The Ross River Dena Council and the Liard First Nations have not signed a final land claim agreement, and have said repeatedly that they will not be bound by the Umbrella Final Agreement (UFA).

Porter said that stance shouldn't prevent self-government agreements.

"Common sense should prevail. Governments must abandon their attempts to impose the UFA. We're prepared to sit with the Yukon, to talk about common issues between ourselves and the Yukon government, and we're prepared to engage Canada."

He said the Yukon government can help ease those talks with the federal government.

"Yukon can certainly encourage the current minister and the current prime minister to say 'this is an issue of priority,' and that Yukon is supportive of Canada and Kaska sitting down."