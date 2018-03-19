A 22-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after a violent incident in downtown Yellowknife.

It happened late Friday night at a downtown home, according to an RCMP news release issued Monday.

RCMP say a 23-year-old man from Whitehorse had been physically assaulted outside the home and was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital with "serious injuries."

"He was later transported to Edmonton by air ambulance for further treatment," the statement said.

Karl James Gardlund, from Yellowknife, has been charged with aggravated assault. He's been released and will be back in court on April 24.

RCMP say the investigation is continuing.