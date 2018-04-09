Details emerge on next steps in Kam Lake sewage cleanup

Cleanup is continuing in Yellowknife after a burst sewage pipe in January spilled between one million and two million-litres of waste in the Kam Lake area.

At Monday's municipal services committee meeting, officials with the City of Yellowknife said they may use highly chlorinated water to flush remaining drainage from the area. The water would then be sucked up by tanker trucks.

According to city officials, they're working with the territorial government's Environment and Natural Resources Department to determine whether this is a viable cleanup plan.

The city is also looking at ways to prevent spills from ending up in the lake in the future, according to Dennis Kefalas, its director of public works and engineering.

"One [idea] is installing a sort of weir within the drainage ditch in the vicinity of Kam Lake," he explained at the meeting.

A weir is a dam in a stream or river that diverts the flow.

"[This] will allow us to intercept anything that's entering the lake in the future, and then give us a chance to clean it up before it gets into the lake."

The city plans to do an inspection of the area Tuesday. The final cost of the clean up is not yet available.