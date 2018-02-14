The City of Yellowknife held an open house on Tuesday so residents could ask questions about a sewage spill last month — but nobody from the general public showed up.

Among the empty chairs was Kam Lake MLA Kieron Testart. He was there to voice concerns he heard during a recent constituency tour through the Kam Lake area. He was joined by Dennis Kefalas, the city's director of public works and engineering, a representative from the territorial government and another member of the media.

Testart said most people he's spoken to are concerned about one thing — communication.

Initially, residents knew a sewage pipe had burst Jan. 15, causing between a million and two million litres of waste to spill in the area along Kam Lake Road and onto the frozen Kam Lake.

But they didn't know an excavator had gone through the ice during the cleanup process about a week later.

"At the time that happened that wasn't really communicated effectively," said Testart.

"The city has since resolved that."

A piece of machinery fell through the ice on Kam Lake during the cleanup process. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

During the meeting, Kefalas said the majority of the sewage has been hauled away.

"We've had hauling services going for at least a week now, if not longer, closer to 10 days," said Kefalas.

The city is now in the process of reassessing the area to determine what is left to be done. There is still some sewage left on Kam Lake, but the city says that will have to wait until the ice is thicker to allow heavy machinery to drive onto the ice for cleanup.

Kefalas said the city will profile the ice around the end of February to see if it's thick enough.

The city is also planning to use lime to disinfect the spill area. This is scheduled to happen after the initial spring run-off, so the lime isn't swept down the drainage ditch and into Kam Lake.

A sharp turn and shaky grounds

Kefalas explained the pipe probably broke for a few reasons.

Workers clean up sewage after a pipe burst in the Kam Lake area last month. (Submitted by Dennis Kefalas)

"Essentially it's ground movement, and water hammering over years on the [sewer] force main itself," he said.

The break occurred in a 90-degree angle in the pipe — because of the sharp turn, that area of the pipe is subject to more impact from oncoming sewage.

For now, the city has patched up the pipe. But Kefalas said the city will dig it back up in the summer and reinforce it with cement to avoid this kind of problem in the future.

Construction standards for sewage pipes have changed since the pipe was put in around 20 years ago, said Kefalas, and putting in the cement reinforcement would be the typical practice today.

So far there is no estimate on how much the spill has cost the city.