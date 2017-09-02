The Yukon will get a total of just over $360 million in federal and territorial funding to improve road access to two mineral-rich areas, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver announced today.

The two appeared with Yukon MP Larry Bagnell at a media event in Whitehorse on the second day of Trudeau's Yukon trip, and his first trip to the territory as prime minister.

The funding will help improve road access to the Dawson Range in central Yukon and the Nahanni Range road in the southeastern part of the territory.

More than 650 kilometres of road will be built along with other infrastructure for the Yukon Resource Gateway Project.

In the Dawson Range, four separate public road systems will be upgraded and the Nahanni Range road will be upgraded from its junction with the Campbell Highway to the border between Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

"This is a big announcement and I'm excited about the impacts it's going to have in the coming months and coming years," Trudeau said, calling the project "an investment in Yukon's people."

Of the $360 million, $247.4 million will be from Ottawa and $112.8 million from the Yukon government.