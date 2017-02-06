Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Yellowknife as part of his ongoing cross-country tour.
Trudeau will be holding the campaign-style town hall event Friday morning, according to a post on Liberal MP Michael McLeod's website.
There are no details as to the location or the time.
Trudeau has been making stops across Canada this year, taking questions — and at times, jeers — from crowds on Indigenous issues, military exports, subsidies for the fossil-fuel industry and real estate regulation.
He visited Yellowknife and Iqaluit during the 2015 election campaign.