Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Yellowknife as part of his ongoing cross-country tour.

Trudeau will be holding the campaign-style town hall event Friday morning, according to a post on Liberal MP Michael McLeod's website.

There are no details as to the location or the time.

Trudeau has been making stops across Canada this year, taking questions — and at times, jeers — from crowds on Indigenous issues, military exports, subsidies for the fossil-fuel industry and real estate regulation.

He visited Yellowknife and Iqaluit during the 2015 election campaign.