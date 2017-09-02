Justin Trudeau speaks in Whitehorse LIVE

Air Date: Sep 02, 2017 11:00 AM CT

Justin Trudeau speaks in Whitehorse LIVE0:00

PM to make an announcement at 1 p.m. ET

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Chesterfield
Rankin Inlet
Whale Cove

Whitehorse

Mainly Sunny

7°C

Yellowknife

Cloudy

12°C

Inuvik

Mostly Cloudy

8°C

Iqaluit

Light Rain

6°C

Kuujjuaq

Mostly Cloudy

18°C

More Weather

Editor's Picks

Must Watch