Justin Trudeau news conference in Yellowknife LIVE
Air Date: Feb 10, 2017 3:15 PM CT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Whitehorse
Partly Cloudy
-15°C
Yellowknife
Mostly Cloudy
-23°C
Inuvik
Clear
-37°C
Iqaluit
Clear
-33°C
Kuujjuaq
Clear
-33°C
Editor's Picks
Latest North News Headlines
- Yuka Honda drops out of Yukon Quest in wake of dog death
- Trudeau defends Arctic drilling ban, talks economic development at Yellowknife town hall
- 72 long-term care beds could go inside old Stanton Territorial Hospital building
- Yukon MP apologizes to voters whose hearts were set on electoral reform
- B.C. man not allowed to leave province arrested in Nunavut
Must Watch
-
Challenging European dogsled race begins in French Alps
1:04
11-day event sees mushers and dogs travelling 1,000 km
-
Raven plucks parking ticket from vehicle in Yellowknife, N.W.T.
0:08
That's one way to get out of paying a ticket! Annemieke Mulders caught this raven snatching up a parking ticket in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.
-
Underwater video shows remains of HMS Terror
0:34
Ship was lost in 1845 in a Nunavut bay
-
Inside the HMS Erebus
1:11
Parks Canada underwater archeologists explore the wreck off the coast of Nunavut
Top News Headlines
- Community leader in Minnesota 'overwhelmed' with calls from Somalis aiming to walk across Canadian border
- Vince Li, man who beheaded passenger on Greyhound bus, given absolute discharge
- Trump considers signing a 'brand new order' on immigration
- 'It was my choice to make:' Over boos from crowd, Trudeau says electoral reform scuttled for national unity
- 'Hunting is not about killing for me': Trophy hunter sees shooting big game as form of conservation
Most Viewed
- Trudeau defends Arctic drilling ban, talks economic development at Yellowknife town hall
- Iqaluit RCMP charge man with trafficking, seize 40 lbs of marijuana
- The science behind a Yellowknife man's breathtaking aurora video
- Warm ocean water triggered vast seabird die-off, experts say
- Trudeau signs Inuit-to-Crown partnership declaration during Iqaluit visit