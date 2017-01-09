Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's upcoming campaign-style tour across the country may include stops in the North, the Prime Minister's Office told CBC News.

Trudeau is beginning a grassroots tour in Ontario this week. He plans to stop in coffee shops and church basements across the country, meeting with Canadians.

The trip itinerary already includes stops in the Prairies, Quebec and the Atlantic region over the next several weeks. A spokesperson from the Prime Minister's Office says staff are trying to include some stops in the North as well.

Trudeau visited Yellowknife and Iqaluit during the 2015 election campaign

The tour comes after Trudeau closed 2016 amid accusations he kowtowed to wealthy donors at elite Liberal fundraisers.