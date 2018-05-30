Juneau-Whitehorse flights not yet cleared for takeoff

Alaska Seaplanes has run into delays in launching its proposed Juneau–Whitehorse seaplane route.

The airline first announced the new route in March. At the time, the company hoped to have scheduled flights between the two cities starting this month.

Carl Rameth, general manager of Alaska Seaplanes, said the airline is still waiting for Transport Canada to issue the company a Foreign Air Operator Certificate — which it needs for an international flight.

Rameth said they had hoped to receive the certificate two weeks ago.

Until Alaska Seaplanes receives the approval, potential passengers are left to wait.

Rameth has said the route has been met with lots of interest from people in Juneau. The two capitals are both popular tourist destinations, and are not connected by road.

Rameth previously told CBC that the flight would take approximately 45 minutes, and cost around $299 US plus taxes and fees.

When approved, the airline plans to fly between the two cities three times a week until September.