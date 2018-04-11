Skip to Main Content
Governor General Julie Payette to make first official visit to Nunavut

Newly-minted Governor General Julie Payette will make her first official visit to Nunavut this week, spending two days in Iqaluit and taking in the opening ceremonies of the Toonik Tyme Festival.

Canada's 29th Governor General, Julie Payette, waves to onlookers as she receives a salute from an RCMP officer following her installation ceremony in the Senate chamber in October 2017. Payette will make her first official visit to Nunavut on Thursday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Newly-minted Governor General Julie Payette will make her first official visit to Nunavut this week, spending two days in Iqaluit and taking in the opening ceremonies of the annual Toonik Tyme Festival.

Payette is scheduled to arrive in Iqaluit Thursday morning, and leave Friday afternoon.

During her visit, she will meet with Nunavut Commissioner Nellie Kusugak and Premier Paul Quassa, as well as Aluki Kotierk, the president of Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated, and Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern.

She will also meet with local high school students Thursday afternoon, speaking to them about the importance of following your dreams. 

On Thursday evening, Payette will be named an honourary Toonik — a person chosen to preside over the festival — at the opening ceremonies of Toonik Tyme and deliver remarks to the public. 

On Friday, Payette will visit the Nunavut Research Institute before speaking with "key Nunavut stakeholders" on "various issues that have an impact on the territory and Nunavummiut," according to a news release.

