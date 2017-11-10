The Governor General of Canada, Julie Payette, will visit Yellowknife next week.

She will arrive on Nov. 14 and spend the day meeting with N.W.T. dignitaries including Premier Bob McLeod and Chief Edward Sangris of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation.

The next day she will travel to Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk for ceremonies surrounding the opening of the Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk Highway.

This will be her first official visit to the Northwest Territories as the Governor General. Payette, 53, is most famous for her time as an astronaut between 1992 and 2013, when she flew two missions in space. She was chief astronaut for the Canadian Space Agency.

Payette was selected for the role of Governor General in July. She has since shown herself unafraid to express her commitment to science and fact, especially on the subject of climate change.