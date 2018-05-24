Verdict for accused murderer Kevin Mantla expected today

A Yellowknife judge will announce today whether a Gameti, N.W.T. man will walk free or spend decades in prison.

Mantla had pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Sept. 27, 2015 attack in a Yellowknife apartment that left Elvis Lafferty dead and his girlfriend severely injured with multiple stab wounds.

During the two-week trial, prosecutor Blair MacPherson argued that Mantla, 38,committed the crimes in a jealous rage after learning that his ex-girlfriend was with Lafferty. Video evidence showed that Mantla flew from Gameti to Yellowknife the day before the attack.

Mantla's ex-girlfriend, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, testified that in phone calls the day leading up to the attack Mantla threatened to go after her and Lafferty, then followed through on his threats that night.

Defence lawyer Charles Davison suggested the ex-girlfriend's testimony about the calls and about the attack should not be believed.

Davison pointed out that she testified there was no drinking at the apartment the night of the attack, but Lafferty's parents testified they were all consuming alcohol. Davison also said there were inconsistencies between her testimony during the trial and what she told police shortly after the attack.

Elvis Lafferty was pronounced dead at Stanton Territorial Hospital after a violent attack at a Yellowknife apartment in Sept. 2015. (Facebook)

Prosecutor MacPherson said two children who were in the apartment that night were the strongest Crown witnesses as they were the only ones whose perceptions were not clouded by alcohol. He said they both identified Mantla, who they knew, as the assailant.

The automatic penalty for first degree murder is life in prison, with no parole eligibility for 25 years. The penalty for attempted murder is also life in prison, but with no minimum sentence requirement for parole eligibility.

N.W.T. Supreme Court Justice Louise Charbonneau is scheduled to begin delivering her verdict at 10 a.m.