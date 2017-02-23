A Yellowknife judge rejected a sentence suggested by lawyers Wednesday and imposed a longer one for a man convicted of raping a woman two weeks after he got out of jail.

Samual Irqqiut from Taloyoak, Nunavut, was sentenced to four years and 10 months on Wednesday for sexual assault.

At the time of the crime in September 2014, Irqqiut had only been out of jail for two weeks after being convicted for assaulting the same woman. Her identity is protected by the courts.

The Crown and Irqqiut's defence lawyer had jointly suggested a sentence of three years and seven months, but Justice Louise Charbonneau said she found the shorter sentence did not match the severity of the offence.

Charbonneau said Irqqiut has a history of violent behaviour, an escalating criminal record, and still poses a threat to the public. She said accepting the joint submission could cause the public to lose confidence in the justice system.

The judge acknowledged Irqqiut is a victim of a traumatic childhood, but added that his family history does not remove the danger he poses to others.

Irqqiut was in custody for more than a year before he pleaded guilty. He shook his head while Charbonneau restated the agreed facts of the case during the sentencing hearing.

Charbonneau said Irqqiut, the victim, and a second man were drinking heavily in a tent in a wooded area of Yellowknife. The woman passed out.

When she awoke, the second man was gone. She attempted to leave the tent, but Irqqiut grabbed her by the hair and forced her to perform oral sex on him. He then raped her anally. She asked him to stop, but he refused.

The woman eventually found an opportunity to escape, and ran pantless to a nearby hotel for help.

Charbonneau said while in hospital, the woman had bruises on her face, neck, arms, and legs.

After being credited time already spent in custody, Irqqiut has 15 months remaining on his sentence. His DNA will be put on file, and his name will be added to the national sex offender registry.

Upon release, Irqqiut will be subject to three years of probation, and a 10-year firearm prohibition.