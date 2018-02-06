A talented young artist from Behchoko, N.W.T., and his father are contributing to an animation on how peace came to the Tlicho region generations ago.

Joshua Wedzin, 10, and his father, well-known artist James Wedzin, will travel to Edmonton with other Tlicho artists to learn how to animate the film at a four-day workshop.

The project is called "Edzo and Akaitcho Making Peace," and it's being created with the help from three generations of Tlicho artists.

Joshua is the youngest participant.

Joshua holds up one of his paintings. The young artist says he's looking forward to visiting West Edmonton Mall during his downtime in Edmonton. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

"I hope to learn new things," said Joshua, who says he's also excited to check out the West Edmonton Mall on his off time.

"The thing I most like [about this trip] is I'm going to be meeting people, and new artists I haven't heard of before."

Joshua said he'd like to animate landscapes similar to his paintings of the northern lights.

James said he's proud to have his son taking part in the project alongside him.

Joshua and his father James Wedzin. (Curtis Mandeville/CBC)

"If they see my young son doing it, [it may] inspire more young people from the Tlicho region to get involved with local art," said James.

"It's a good opportunity for myself and my kid, so everybody can see how the parents are working with their kids, and kids are working and giving back to the community, so it goes around."

The pair will take workshops where they're learn how to sketch and how to put the final animation together. They'll also be able to tour the University of Alberta and attend classes.

The Tlicho government is helping fund the trip. Tony Rabesca is manager of cultural practices for the Tlicho government, and has been working on the animation project for four years.

Tony Rabesca is the Tlicho Government's manager of cultural practices. 'It's really special to have young people involved,' he said of the animation's creation. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

"It's really special to have young people involved," said Rabesca. "They're the ones that are going to carry on the next generation and carry on the stories."

Rabesca said he hopes to help train more young artists like Joshua so they can continue contributing to the local art scene.

Rabesca aims to have the film completed by March, and show it at the Toronto International Film Festival this fall.