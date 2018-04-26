Nunavut teacher who sexually assaulted students sentenced to 14 years in prison

Former Nunavut teacher Johnny Meeko has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for sexually abusing students in Sanikiluaq.

Meeko was convicted of 27 sex-related offences in December. He was in court Thursday to hear the sentencing by Justice Neil Sharkey.

Meeko sexually assaulted several school children in Sanikiluaq between 1980 and 2007. He was a teacher at the community's Nuiyak Elementary School for 30 years.

He originally faced 32 sex-related charges, and he pleaded not guilty to all of them. That led to his trial in the summer of 2015.

Eight women, and one man, testified against their former teacher at the trial.

With credit for time served, he has eight years left on his sentence.

Meeko will be back in court May 7 to deal with accusations of breaching his bail conditions.