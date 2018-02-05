Victims will wait two more months to hear what the sentencing will be for former Nunavut teacher Johnny Meeko.

On Monday, court was supposed to hear arguments from the Crown and defence about what Meeko's punishment should be at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit.

However, Meeko fired his lawyer and the sentencing was subsequently pushed back.

In December, he was found guilty of 27 sex-related charges, including sexual assault, sexual touching and general assault, that date back to his time at Nuiyak Elementary School in Sanikiluaq.

Meeko was first arrested in 2012.

Justice Neil Sharkey acknowledged the case has been drawn out and promised the victims that they would have resolution soon. ​

Sharkey said arguments from the Crown and defence will be heard on Apr. 13 and Meeko will be sentenced on Apr. 26.

Defence lawyer James Morton said he wasn't fired because of money, rather Meeko lost faith in him after the guilty conviction.

Currently, Meeko is out of custody under restricted bail conditions.