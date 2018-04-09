Former Yukon chief and 'visionary leader' Joe Linklater dies

Joe Linklater, a prominent former chief of the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, is being remembered as a trailblazing leader who was known and respected by people across the political spectrum.

Linklater died suddenly on Sunday in Old Crow, Yukon, at the age of 54.

He served as chief of the Vuntut Gwitchin from 1998 to 2010, and again from 2012 to 2014. He most recently served as the First Nation's executive director in Old Crow.

Linklater played a key role in many intergovernmental negotiations between Yukon and Canada. He also sat on the National Aboriginal Economic Development Board and chaired the Gwich'in Council International, where he played an important role in the Vuntut Gwitchin's ongoing battle to keep oil exploration out of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska.

'Known far and wide'

A statement from Linklater's family on Monday said he was "well known far and wide not only in his beloved village of Old Crow, but throughout the Yukon and across the circumpolar world."

The statement also described him as "an incredible storyteller with a legendary sense of humour and biting wit."

There is no word yet on the cause of Linklater's death. Many prominent Yukon politicians, including former premier Darrell Pasloski and Liberal MLA Ranj Pillai took to Twitter Sunday to share their condolences.

Shocked & deeply saddened by the passing of Chief Joe Linklater. A visionary leader who believed in strong relationships & working together. His many accomplishments is a testament to his skill. Honoured to have worked with him. Thoughts & prayers to family & community —@DarrellPasloski

Sending prayers to Old Crow tonight - appreciate the time and conversations that I had the opportunity to share with Chief Joe Linklater <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/leader?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#leader</a> —@RanjPillai1

Other Yukon politicians shared their thoughts about Linklater on Facebook, including Vuntut Gwitchin MLA Pauline Frost.

"He brought so much integrity to our community, he showed true leadership when we needed one, guidance during difficult times, and most of all, he never gave up hope for a better future for our children," Frost wrote.

NDP leader Liz Hanson echoed Pasloski in calling Linklater a "visionary leader."

"Yukon and the circumpolar world are better for his many contributions," Hanson wrote.

Kluane Adamek, interim Yukon regional chief for the Assembly of First Nations, also released a statement Monday morning, saying she was "heartbroken."

"Joe inspired me, as he did many young people, to strive to work for our communities, and for our people. We have all lost a trailblazer and a dear friend," the statement reads.

'Forced' into politics

In a 2011 interview for "Mapping the Way", a government and First Nations initiative to record the history of Yukon's land claims, Linklater described how he first became involved in politics. He said he felt "sort of forced" into it by his convictions, and his upbringing.

"I often tell people that part of the reason that I got into politics is that I just couldn't keep my mouth shut," he said.

"Most Vuntut Gwitchin in Old Crow that are part of this whole process, they'll say the same thing, that they were raised the same way – that if they're going to be involved in something, then they're going to be involved in it in a big way."

Linklater argued that Yukon's self-government agreements were "for all people," not just First Nations. He said he felt fortunate to play a role as Vuntut Gwitchin chief.

"To be part of that history, to establish and to help write that history, it's an amazing feeling. And I just hope more young Vuntut Gwitchin feel the same way and they want to get involved and carry us into the future," he said.

A funeral for Linklater will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in Old Crow. His family has started an online fundraising campaign to help cover funeral and travel costs for his large extended family.

A memorial is also planned for Whitehorse at a later date that is still to be determined.