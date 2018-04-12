Ottawa police seek public's help in finding missing Inuk woman

Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Inuk woman who was last seen two weeks ago.

Joanne 'Joni' Panipakoocho, 34, was last seen on March 29 around King Edward Avenue and Murray Street in Ottawa.

Panipakoocho is 5'4", has shoulder length black hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.