Some parents and school officials in Iqaluit say the plan for a new subdivision in the city includes a road that's too close to an elementary school.

The latest plan, complete with road details and traffic direction, was revealed Tuesday during a public hearing held before the city council meeting. About a dozen people — many of them parents — were at the hearing to voice their concerns.

The Joamie Court subdivision would have one road running through it, connecting to the road to Apex on either end, with one of those connections coming out right next to Joamie Elementary School.

Iqaluit's District Education Authority feels it cannot "support any plan that brings additional traffic past the school.

Barry Cornthwaite speaks to Iqaluit city councillors during a public hearing on the plans for the Joamie Court subdivision. (Angela Hill/CBC News)

"We just don't feel it's safe for the students there," said Andrea Witzaney-Chown, vice chair of the authority.

The issue was up for debate at a city council meeting that followed the hearing, as councillors had to vote on rezoning the area from "public institutional and open space" to "residential land."

Councillors voted "yes" to the change.

Barry Cornthwaite, manager of capital planning for Nunavut's department of education, says city officials aren't considering everything they need to when it comes to building more than 40 new homes.

"The department is concerned about health and safety of the children and staff and the increase in traffic will definitely have an adverse affect on the safety of the students going to that school," said Cornthwaite.

'You'll have 60 other families'

The plan for the subdivision includes 24 to 26 semi-detached or single homes as well as 15 to 30 stacked townhouses.

City planners expect the residents in the subdivision to have a maximum of 56 cars. A traffic study predicted the worst time of day would be at the end of the lunch hour.

That study didn't take into account Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada's plan to build a 60-space daycare at the end of the subdivision.

That causes another concern for Cornthwaite.

"So you not only have an increase of lots, you'll have 60 other families... basically dropping off their children in the morning and the evening and picking them up at lunch for lunch hour, so that would also have a significant increase in traffic to the area," he said.

Representatives from the city's education authority, as well as the territory's education department, want a cul-de-sac built at the end of the road closest to the school.

City officials say this could cause traffic snarls for the section of the road that leads to the road to Apex.