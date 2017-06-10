In 2014, Jimmy Ung set out from Montreal on his motorcycle heading to the southern tip of Argentina, interviewing 150 people along the way. Now he's using the same formula as he travels across Canada.

"I realized that I'd barely explored Canada," Ung said. "As it is Canada's 150th this year, I figured it would be a nice opportunity to do the northern part of the project and complete the journey."

He'll be back on his motorcycle come July 1 heading east to the Maritimes from Montreal, but he's starting his trip in Nunavut, which he can't reach by bike.

Ung flew to Iqaluit on June 7 and has already had tea with the director of the summer arts festival, participated in a community dinner at the Francophone Centre, watched the high school's end of year concert and eaten lunch with Inuit elders.

Jimmy Ung will spend the first half of his 12 days in Iqaluit listening to stories from locals before deciding who to photograph and interview. (Sara Frizzell/CBC)

"For me, it was important to start this journey here in Nunavut because I wanted to come here with an open process without necessarily having defined how to do those interviews."

He'll keep most of the process the same as his last trip, where he met people, took their photo, and asked them to take a photo of something meaningful to them.

After his trip he published a book of these photos, with an explanation from each interviewee of why they choose the place or object they took a photo of.

This time he'll be vlogging along the way, since he's heard from people following his trip online that he shouldn't be so camera shy.

Friends and strangers recommend places for him to stay and people to talk to.

The trip is crowdfunded, with three sponsors paying for gas, some photography equipment, and the prep needed for his Suzuki V-Strom 650.

Photos from a local perspective

More than a photographer, he says he considers himself a "cultural explorer, who uses photography as a tool."

Jimmy Ung started his trip by motorcycle from Montreal to Argentina in 2014. (Submitted by Jimmy Ung )

He's upgraded his camera from the point-and-shoot he used on his last trip and is looking forward to handing it off to a wide variety of people.

"The most interesting thing is learning and seeing from the perspective of the people that we meet."

He says travellers' photos often only have weak connections to a place, but by handing the camera to a local the project gets a wider perspective.

He says he plans to spend the first half of his 12 day stay in Iqaluit meeting and listening to people around town, before deciding who he will feature.

"It's about getting an intuitive sense of who to approach. In that sense it's a very personal journey. It's also about bringing people together from across the country."

He says the project gives him an excuse to learn from all kinds of people and he will be sharing what he learns about Canadians during his trip and after through presentations about diversity.

Since he finished his first trip, he's done numerous presentations at high schools.

"We have people from all around the world here, and I think it's important as we celebrate 150 years, to take a moment to reflect on what it means to be a diverse country in the world today."

Ung will end his trip in British Columbia in the fall, 150 days after he started, having profiled 150 Canadians, including around 10 from each province and territory and 20 national subjects, yet to be determined.