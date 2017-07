The Pond Inlet RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating 27-year-old Jeffrey Killiktee.

Police say Killiktee is "armed and dangerous" and has made threats against individuals in the community and the RCMP.

RCMP say they are looking to the public to help find out where he is, so they can attempt to peacefully de-escalate the situation.

Pond Inlet residents can call their local RCMP at 867-899-1111.