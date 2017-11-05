Jeannie Hakongak Ehaloak will represent Cambridge Bay in the fifth Legislative Assembly, with a judicial recount confirming her victory in the riding.

The recount happened in the community Saturday after the close results on election night Oct. 30. Those results showed Ehaloak had 259 votes, just nine more than Pamela Gross who had 250. Harry Maksagak finished third with 126 votes.

Jeannie Ehaloak (left) and Pamela Gross (right) came within 9 votes of each other, a result that is likely to trigger an automatic recount. (CBC)

A recount is automatically required when the margin of victory is less than two per cent. Elections Nunavut did not release the final vote count Saturday.

Apiqhuiyi Jeannie Ehaloak-mit amihuuniqhanik vutiqtaungmat naunaiqhijuq vutiqtauplunilu. — @elections_nu

ᐃᖅᑲᖅᑐᐃᔨ ᓇᓗᓇᐃᖅᓯᔪᖅ ᔩᓂ ᐃᕼᐊᓗᐊᒃ ᐊᒥᓲᓂᖅᓴᓂᒃ ᓂᕈᐊᖅᑕᐅᓂᖓᓄᑦ ᐊᓯᖏᓐᓂᐅᖓᓂᑦ ᓂᕈᐊᒐᒃᓴᐅᖃᑕᐅᔪᓂᑦ ᑕᐃᒪᓐᓇᓗ ᓂᕈᐊᖅᑕᐅᑉᓗᓂ. — @elections_nu

The judge has certified that Jeannie Ehaloak has obtained a higher number of votes that any other candidate and is declared elected. — @elections_nu

"I'm finally feeling rested," Ehaloak said on Sunday while on her way to Iqaluit to begin her orientation as an MLA.

"I'm excited, I'm looking forward to the challenge," she said. "I'm looking forward to working with the other MLAs, first we have to come up with a mandate, then we can start working together."

Housing and mental health support are the main issues she plans to raise in the legislature, Ehaloak said.

"We have so much overcrowding, so much homelessness, it's unbelievable that Nunavut, our communities are that way," she said.

Ehaloak is currently serving as the mayor of Cambridge Bay and the communications manager with the Nunavut Impact Review Board.

A new mayor will be elected in Cambridge Bay's next municipal election, which will be held in December, Ehaloak said.