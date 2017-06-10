Yukoner Jeanne Beaudoin has been recognized with the Boreal Award, a national award that recognizes commitment towards the development of Francophone culture.

This is merely the latest honour for Beaudoin. Originally from Quebec, she spent 35 years working for the betterment of the Francophone community in Yukon, helping to create a Francophone school board in the territory, as well as being a co-founder of the Association Franco-Yukonnaise, where she served as director for 10 years.

"To receive it — it sends a very strong message that by my actions in the Yukon I had an impact on the development of the Canadian Francophonie as a whole. So I was very touched, very honoured," she said.

According to Beaudoin, things have changed immensely in the Yukon's Francophone community over the last 35 years.

One of her proudest moments was seeing the launch of French-language daycare in 1989.

Beaudoin was integral to the opening of a French language daycare in 1989. (Submitted)

"For me there was this urgency. [I thought] our kids will assimilate if they do not have access to a French daycare. They will speak English when they start school. And even if they go to French school we will have to invest resources in order to have them regain and retain the language," she said.

'Francophonie is still perceived as a threat to some people.'

Beaudoin says her efforts have not always been well-received. She's often heard the accusation that Francophone programs take government funding away from other priorities.

"Francophonie is still perceived as a threat to some people. People don't seem to think the Francophonie enriches the Yukon or the country. There's work to be done there," she said. "But we might not be able to do anything about that. We have to let go and really concentrate on creating services that will strengthen what the Francophonie is."

She offered this advice on keeping language and culture alive:

"In order for a language to stay alive, you have to ensure that it has the right environment to thrive. This means having institutions, having cultural programs, access to education, economic development, communications — so on and so forth. Really when I look at the Francophone community I am very proud. It's a beautiful community. It's really, I believe, a true asset for the Yukon. It makes the Yukon a better place to live."

The Boreal Award is awarded to one person or organization a year by the Federation of Francophone and Acadian Communities of Canada.