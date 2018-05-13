No damage, just wet roads after flooding in Jean Marie River, says government official

Residents of Jean Marie River can rest easy now, as rising water levels from the Mackenzie River that had people preparing for an emergency over the weekend have now receded.

That's according to Mike Drake, regional superintendent for the Dehcho, with the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs.

Drake said he got a call from the community on Friday evening, warning him the river had started rising and residents were worried.

"They were unsure about whether it was going to continue to rise or not," he said. "So we started to monitor it very closely."

Mike Drake, with the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs, said water levels in the Mackenzie River started rising on Friday. They receded to normal levels around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, he said. (GNWT)

'A very scary situation'

Yvonne Norwegian, who lives in the community of less than a hundred people, said the water crept up from the riverbank toward people's homes.

"It was a very scary situation," said Norwegian, adding she was outside with her grandchildren at one point when she noticed the water moving closer to them.

She said they went inside for safety, and she watched a boat shuttle people toward higher ground.

While the water levels seemed to recede back to normal at one point, said Drake, they rose again on Saturday, and seemed to ebb and flow.

That's when he took a plane out over the river with some community members, to find out what was causing the flooding.

Jammed ice to blame, says official

"There was an area of ice that had jammed up downstream from the community," said Drake, explaining there was broken ice stretching several kilometres that was blocking the water from going anywhere.

"It was unusual," said Drake. "Breakup's almost gone everywhere in the Dehcho region … so it kind of caught us a little bit by surprise."

Another aerial shot of Jean Marie River shows ice in the Mackenzie River, and flooding at the shores of the community. An official with the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs flew over the river Saturday to figure out what was causing the flooding. (GNWT)

However, he said the community was on its toes when it came to preparing for an emergency. Vehicles were fuelled up and people were ready to leave if necessary, he said.

Although the access road in and out of the community was covered in about a foot and a half of stagnant water, Drake said it was still accessible if needed.

Community proactive, organized

"The community was really proactive in this. They had everything organized. They knew what they were doing," said Drake. "The chief was in contact with me constantly through the whole ordeal."

Nahendeh MLA Shane Thompson also commended the community for their response, explaining they moved equipment and people to higher ground as a precaution. Thompson said the department and the minister were in regular communication with him about what was going on.

Drake said the water had fully receded to normal levels by 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, and that it is not expected to rise again.

He said the water didn't cause any damage, except to leave some wet roads behind. He added residents should no longer be worried about the water.