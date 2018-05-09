Skip to Main Content
Jay pipe expansion at Ekati mine delayed, again

Notifications

New

Jay pipe expansion at Ekati mine delayed, again

Dominon Diamond Corporation is slowing down its Jay pipe expansion that was scheduled for construction this year.

Company official said work for this year put on hold while it studies profitability

CBC News ·
Dominion Diamond Corporation said it wanted to start building an expansion of its Ekati diamond mine by the summer of 2016. The Jay pipe expansion project was delayed until this year, but it may be delayed again. (Dominion Diamond Corporation )
comments

Expansion of one diamond mine in the Northwest Territories scheduled for construction this year has been delayed, again.

Dominion Diamond Mines, formerly Dominion Diamond Corporation, told CBC News it's slowing down its Jay pipe project at Ekati mine. 

In 2016, the company announced it planned to begin construction of the new Jay pipe at its Ekati mine in 2018, a year later than previously planned.

The new open pit, called Jay, would extend the Ekati mine's life to 2033, the company previously said.

A company official said in an email that work planned for this year has been put on hold, while the company studies how the project's profitability can be increased.

Dominion didn't say how this delay would affect the overall timeline for the Jay pipe, which was expected to begin production in 2021.

Dominion was bought by a U.S.-based company in a deal finalized late last year.

With files from Richard Gleeson

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us