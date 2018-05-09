Jay pipe expansion at Ekati mine delayed, again

Expansion of one diamond mine in the Northwest Territories scheduled for construction this year has been delayed, again.

Dominion Diamond Mines, formerly Dominion Diamond Corporation, told CBC News it's slowing down its Jay pipe project at Ekati mine.

In 2016, the company announced it planned to begin construction of the new Jay pipe at its Ekati mine in 2018, a year later than previously planned.

The new open pit, called Jay, would extend the Ekati mine's life to 2033, the company previously said.

A company official said in an email that work planned for this year has been put on hold, while the company studies how the project's profitability can be increased.

Dominion didn't say how this delay would affect the overall timeline for the Jay pipe, which was expected to begin production in 2021.

Dominion was bought by a U.S.-based company in a deal finalized late last year.