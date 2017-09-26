​The man behind a 41-hour armed standoff in Iqaluit will spend a bit more time behind bars after the Crown appealed the original sentence.

Jamie Mikijuk, 28, was sentenced in February to four years in prison for the May 2015 incident in the Nunavut capital's Happy Valley neighbourhood.

But Justice Paul Bychok give Mikijuk credit for offering up an "early guilty plea" and reduced the sentence by 120 days, to a total of three years and eight months.

The standoff forced RCMP to put the neighbourhood into lockdown, leaving some residents trapped at home and others unable to return home.

During the incident, which was fuelled by pot and booze, at least 10 shots were fired from inside the home where Mikijuk was barricaded.

In the end, no one was hurt and the standoff was eventually resolved peacefully. And just over a year later, in August 2016, Mikijuk, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm while being reckless to the life and safety of other people.

Mikijuk was also given 968 days remand credit (1.5 credit days for each of the 645 days spent in detention prior to the trial).

While the remand credit is required by law, the Crown appealed the early plea bonus.

For the charges Mikijuk faced, the Criminal Code requires a mandatory minimum punishment (MMP) of four years.

"The Crown submits that the trial judge erred in passing a sentence that is four months below the MMP. We agree that the trial judge imposed an illegal sentence," the appeal judgment, released Friday, stated.

As a result, Mikijuk's sentence has been reverted back to four years.

The 968 days of remand credit still stands, however, leaving him to serve 1.3 years.

Following his sentence, Mikijuk will on probation for two years with a number of conditions, primarily to abstain from alcohol and to complete 60 hours of community service.