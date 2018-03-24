Organizers of Yellowknife's Long John Jamboree have postponed Saturday's events due to poor weather conditions.
Activities are expected to start up again between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. if the weather improves, according to the jamboree's executive director, Nancy MacNeill.
"We have to open up our tents for events and with this kind of wind it's really unsafe," said MacNeill. "The flaps would be going everywhere … if the wind didn't turn the tents into kites."
MacNeill said the wind is causing snowdrifts and she is worried cars will get stuck in them at the event site.
Some of Saturday's events may be moved to Sunday, she said.
MacNeill said residents can check Facebook for updates about the Long John Jamboree.
"We want people to come down here and have fun, and when there's little bits of snow crystals and that kind of thing whipping your face, it's not as much fun," said MacNeill.
