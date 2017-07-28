A Yellowknife artist will serve nearly six months in custody for physically and sexually assaulting a Yellowknife woman.

Judge Robert Gorin sentenced Daniel Gillis in Yellowknife Friday to five-and-a-half months of jail time, saying he "cannot ignore the pattern of Gillis's behaviour."

Gillis was sentenced for one count of sexually assaulting the victim in February 2016, three counts of physical assault that included choking and spanking between 2014 and 2016, and one count of breaching a prohibition order about going near her house.

The victim was in court Friday when Gorin handed down his sentence.

She said she was satisfied with the verdict and called it a "positive step," but added more needs to be done to support women who've been assaulted. She said she remains concerned about her safety after Gillis is released.

After serving his time, Gillis will have to serve three years probation and must stay away from the victim. He'll also have to submit his DNA to a national database and register as a sex offender.