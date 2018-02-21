J. H. Sissons school in Yellowknife should remain standing while construction of the new school happens somewhere else on the same lot, the Yellowknife Education District No. 1 (YK1) board voted Tuesday night in a special meeting.
It was a four to three vote, with most of the debate centred around two topics: displacing kids and destroying the playground.
The alternate spots include the parking lot and the area where the current playground exists.
The board could have recommended the school be built on the existing location, but that would have meant displacing the students during construction.
It would not only impact the students, staff, and parents at Sissons, but also other schools in the district.
The schools do not have enough room to take in about 16 classrooms of Sissons students over two years, and it would take roughly four portables to house the students.
That would cost roughly $1.5 million.
- Public decries possibility of displacing J. H. Sissons students in Yellowknife
- 'Gassy smell' forces students to evacuate school in Yellowknife
"Parents were very concerned about the impact on education," said John Stephenson, chair of the YK1 board. "Trustees were in a majority in supporting that position to build on the site and continue to use the school."
The YK1 board vote is a recommendation; it's up to the territorial government to make the final decision.
'I'm disappointed,' says dad
One parent didn't agree with the board's vote.
"I'm disappointed because I believe that the board came up with a sub-optimum decision," said Tamlin Gilbert.
"I've read the report by the architects and I thought that their conclusion that the site was best located on the existing school site was the best choice."
He said that's because it had the least impact on the school grounds and it would have the best impact on the children in the long run.
The board's decision goes against the recommendations of the territorial government and of the consulting architects.
Gilbert said by discounting recommendations from the territory's Department of Education, Culture and Employment, the board may have slowed down the process of building the new school, because they may have to come up with a new plan.
- MORE YELLOWKNIFE NEWS | Yellowknife city councillors want 'transparent' inquiry into workplace misconduct allegations
- MORE YELLOWKNIFE NEWS | Feds award multimillion-dollar contract to U.S. company for Giant Mine cleanup
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.