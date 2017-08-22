Human remains found on the land 25 kilometres north of Ivujivik, Que., may be from two people who were reported missing in 2005, according to the Kativik Regional Police Force.

A group of geologists found the remains and an abandoned snowmobile by helicopter last week while on a survey.

Police have since sent the remains to a lab in Montreal for DNA testing, which could take weeks.

"At this point we're continuing with the investigation while we wait for the lab results," said Michel Martin, chief of the KRPF.

"It seems these two persons that we have remains of, could be related to an event, the disappearing of two persons in 2005. So it's not a recent case. But we need to wait [for] the results from the forensic lab in Montreal."

Martin said police have been in touch with family members to get a DNA sample to match with the remains.

He wouldn't confirm who those families are.