The Workers Safety and Compensation Commission has charged the City of Iqaluit and two employees after a worker was injured when a garbage truck drove over him last April.

The City of Iqaluit, a supervisor, Keith Baines, and a worker, Ben Kovic Jr., have been charged with various offences under the Nunavut Safety Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, including failure to maintain an establishment in such a manner as to ensure the health and safety of persons.

The charges stem from an incident on April 18, 2016. A worker was injured when a garbage truck drove over him at the city's landfill.

The first court appearance in this matter is scheduled for March 6 in Iqaluit.