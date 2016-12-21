Inside the Elders' Qammaq in Iqaluit about 50 people took the time to welcome back the sun on the winter solstice Wednesday morning.

"Every day from now starts to get brighter, there's more light, more warmth, the birds come back, things that mean life and so we wanted to celebrate that here with the people in Iqaluit," said Karen Kabloona, organizer of the Return of the Sun Celebration.

"Sometimes traditions bring back something that people feel adds to their lives and make them whole again, so that's what this was for us."

There was the lighting of the qulliq and country food to share with the attendees of all ages.

"We came here to have a feast and for the girls to learn how to light a qulliq," said Peter Ragee in Inuktitut.

Ragee said he just became an elder and this was his first trip to the centre.

"I'm just happy that we get together here these elders and learn from them and understand what they say."

Kabloona said she first experienced a Return of the Sun celebration when she was in Igloolik. Igloolik, which is farther north than Iqaluit, is one of many communities in Nunavut that experiences 24-hour darkness in winter.

Kabloona said the community gathered together in the hall "and it was really, really special and meaningful."

"We talked about that here, we could reintroduce the Inuit celebrations around this season."

The organizers were happy with the turnout, especially considering they only started telling people about it the night before, Kabloona said.

"People really connect with what's happening here today," she said.

"We'll be doing this again."