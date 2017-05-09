While much of the country is dealing with heavy rain and flooding, there's still nearly half a metre of snow on the ground in Iqaluit.
The 45 cm of snow recorded on the ground Monday may not be a record, but it is the most since 2000. This time last year there was 17 cm still on the ground. In 2014 and 2015 all the snow had melted by this point.
"It's still winter in Iqaluit," said David Phillips, a climatologist with Environment Canada. "I always think of the mark of winter, how we describe winter is what it feels like and what it looks like. It has certainly felt colder than spring in April and May in Iqaluit."
Phillips said the 45 cm is the most snow recorded on the ground at any point this winter.
Warmer temperatures are on the way. Environment Canada calls for temperatures above 0 C for the rest of the week, and the rest of May is forecast to be slightly warmer-than-normal.
