Three individuals lost all their belongings in a fire at an Iqaluit six-plex on Sunday night.

In total, 12 adults and nine children were displaced by the fire at the complex on Siku Crescent, according to Mayor Madeleine Redfern.

Five of the units in the sixplex were occupied, with the most badly damaged unit being 301A where the three individuals were staying.

Madeleine Redfern says she is grateful to community members who are always ready to help those in need. (John Van Dusen/CBC)

"I've spoken to them all. They would greatly appreciate donations such as beds, sofas, tables, chairs, those types of items," Redfern said.

The families in units B and C were able to retrieve their belongings from their former homes.

Red Cross provided emergency assistance

Most of those displaced received food and clothing vouchers through the Canadian Red Cross personal disaster assistance program, which helps people facing small-scale disasters.

For two of the households, the Red Cross also provided hotel accommodation, while the others stayed with family and friends.

As of Tuesday everyone has been rehoused, except for one individual who is expected to wait a week for a new address.

Fire adds to housing waitlist

"When we have a fire like this and it's a multiplex it means that six units are affected," Redfern said.

She said it's good the affected households have been re-housed "but it does mean that the people that are on the waiting list have to wait a little bit longer and that's a very unfortunate situation."

Redfern says the fire department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

It's up to the Iqaluit Housing Authority to decide whether the six-plex will be repaired or rebuilt.