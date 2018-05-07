Iqaluit RCMP investigating suspicious death at Tammaativvik Boarding Home
Iqaluit RCMP are investigating a suspicious death at the Tammaativvik Boarding Home after a woman was found dead on Sunday.
Woman found dead in the boarding home on Sunday
Police were called to the medical boarding home on Sunday, according to a news release issued Monday.
The investigation is in its early stages and police say they will release more details when they become available.
In the statement, police offered condolences to the woman's family.
"Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this difficult time," reads the release.
The RCMP's major crimes unit is in charge of the investigation.