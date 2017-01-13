Iqaluit RCMP have released an image of a suspect in a break-in at the First Air cargo building last month.

On Dec. 12, at around 1:30 a.m. police say an unknown male backed a vehicle through the garage bay door of the hangar and stole boxes of cargo before fleeing.

No one was injured, but at the time First Air said the safety of its night shift employees was its main concern.

The cost to the company, including repairing the garage door, was estimated at well over $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Iqaluit RCMP at 867-979-0123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.