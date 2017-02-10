An Iqaluit man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking after police seized approximately 40 pounds of marijuana on its way into the Nunavut capital.

According to a news release issued Friday, local RCMP began an investigation into the importation of illegal drugs in Iqaluit in late January.

Iqaluit RCMP received assistance from their counterparts in Ottawa to identify a "male travelling to Iqaluit from Ottawa who was believed to be transporting illegal drugs." On February 4, police made an arrest, seizing approximately 40 pounds of marijuana, according to the release.

In connection with the investigation and seizure, Brian Czar has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. His first court appearance is scheduled for May 15 in Iqaluit.