The Qulliq Energy Corporation says power has been restored to all customers in the city of Iqaluit after it was hit with a community-wide power outage Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet at about 2:40 p.m. local time, Qulliq Energy announced the outage on their Twitter account, saying that crews were "working to investigate the issue."

Iqaluit: Community wide power outage affecting all customers. Crews are working to investigate the issue. Thank you. — @QulliqEnergy

In a second tweet, minutes later, the company said power had been restored to Apex and the downtown while the company was working on restoring power to all areas of the city.

Iqaluit: Power restored to downtown and Apex areas. Crews are working to restore power to all customers. Thank you for your patience. — @QulliqEnergy

Shortly after 3 p.m., the corporation said power had been restored to all customers.

Iqaluit: Power has been restored to all customers. Thank you for your patience. — @QulliqEnergy

A spokesperson for the power corporation said the outage was caused by a problem with one of their engines, and was quickly detected.

