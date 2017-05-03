The Qulliq Energy Corporation says power has been restored to all customers in the city of Iqaluit after it was hit with a community-wide power outage Wednesday afternoon. 

In a tweet at about 2:40 p.m. local time, Qulliq Energy announced the outage on their Twitter account, saying that crews were "working to investigate the issue."

In a second tweet, minutes later, the company said power had been restored to Apex and the downtown while the company was working on restoring power to all areas of the city. 

Shortly after 3 p.m., the corporation said power had been restored to all customers.

A spokesperson for the power corporation said the outage was caused by a problem with one of their engines, and was quickly detected.
 