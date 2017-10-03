A proposed deep sea port in Iqaluit has cleared a major hurdle, with the Nunavut Impact Review Board (NIRB) recommending the project be approved with no review or public hearings.

The NIRB is also recommending approval of two new small craft harbours, in Iqaluit and Pond Inlet, also with no reviews or hearings.

The Nunavut government wants to begin building the $85-million deep water port next year, and see it functional by 2021. The idea is to provide 24-hour access for sealift carriers, and facilitate delivery of cargo and fuel to the capital.

The NIRB began screening the project proposal earlier this year. In the summer, it solicited comments from various federal departments, as well as the public, about what impacts the project might have on the environment and community.

NIRB's screening decision, issued Monday, said the comments received showed the project should go ahead, with conditions.

Impacts 'reversible and mitigable'

The port and infrastructure would fall within an area of about half a square kilometre, south of the existing causeway, with a 650-metre road connecting it to an existing road. The area is mostly exposed bedrock, the NIRB found, and offers "minimal" wildlife habitat.

The NIRB acknowledged that building the port will be disruptive, with blasting and dredging, but said "the permanent structure would be used to replace activities which are potentially more harmful to the environment."

It also said the impacts of construction would be moderate, and "reversible and mitigable with due care."

The NIRB included more than 30 recommended terms and conditions for the project to go ahead, most of them intended to minimize the effects on the environment.

A draft plan for Iqaluit's small craft harbour from May of 2017. (Government of Nunavut)

Small craft harbours

Two other marine infrastructure projects also got the greenlight from NIRB on Monday — small craft harbours in Iqaluit and Pond Inlet.

The proposal is to improve the existing Iqaluit harbour with a new, addtional breakwater, a new high-tide boat ramp, and additional parking space. The harbour is meant to serve recreational boaters, hunters and fisherman, and cruise ship visitors.

In Pond Inlet, the plan is to build two rock breakwaters to create a 2.5 metre harbour, as well as a fixed wharf. The goal is to improve marine access for recreational users, cruise ship vessels, and sealift operations.

Construction of both the Iqaluit and Pond Inlet harbours is to begin next year, with both expected to be operational in 2020.

NIRB's decisions about all three infrastructure projects are now before the federal government, for final decisions.