A cultural exchange between the Cantiamo Girls Choir from Ottawa and the Inuksuk Drum Dancers of Iqaluit has resulted in lots of learning — and an original song.

The two groups debuted the song "I know who I am" Thursday night at St. Jude's Cathedral in Iqaluit.

The song was written for the choirs by Iqaluit singer-songwriter Looee Arreak about what it means to be Canadian and how Inuit contribute to that identity.

The choirs will perform an original song by Iqaluit's Looee Arreak, entitled "I know who I am." (Jordan Konek/CBC)

It was arranged for the choirs by composer Laura Hawley, the daughter of Cantiamo choir director Jackie Hawley.

Iqaluit residents won't have to wait long to get another chance to hear the original composition. The choirs will each perform a set at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Jude's Cathedral. On Saturday night at Inukshuk High School, they will sing songs in both English and Inuktitut, accompanied by students from all the schools in Iqaluit.

Voices united

The Ottawa choir has spent a week in Iqaluit, getting to know the drum dancers, performing at schools in the area, and going out on the land.

The program "Nipiit Katittut — Voices United" has been in the works for nearly two years, according to Mary Piercey-Lewis, director of the Inuksuk Drum Dancers.

"It warms me up to show our culture," drum dancer Tooma Laisa said.

"What I think is important for the Cantiamo Girls Choir to learn about... from the Inukshuk dancers is the meaning in all the stories behind every song that we sing."

Tooma Laisa and Annika Vine both contributed drawings to the “Nipiit Katittut - Voices United” logo. (Jordan Konek/CBC )

Katie Cruickshank, of the Cantiamo choir, says she's glad the group can experience the different cultures within Canada.

"We just went a couple of hours up and the amount of differences from Ottawa to Iqaluit is crazy," she said.

The drum dancers will get a chance to experience Ottawa this summer, when they head to the nation's capital for Canada Day. The group will participate in the Unisong Choral Festival, singing with 650 people in downtown Ottawa.

The next night — July 2 — the group will deliver a repeat performance of their collaboration with the Cantiamo choir, again featuring Arreak's original song.