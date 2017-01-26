Iqaluit's new aquatic centre will open its doors to the public today at noon.

Mayor Madeleine Redfern and city councillors will officially open the centre with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterward, the public can tour the centre and coffee and cake will be served.

The new centre has a six-lane 25 metre pool, leisure pool with slide, whirlpool, sauna, fitness centre with weight and cardio equipment, fitness studio for classes, as well as a multi-purpose room and an elders' room.

Free admission to the centre begins today at 3:30 p.m. Admission is also free on Friday starting at noon.

Iqaluit's old pool at the Astro Hill complex closed almost five years ago after it sprang a leak. Iqaluit ratepayers voted in favour of permitting the city to borrow up to $40 million to build the new aquatic centre.