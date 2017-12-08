The Iqaluit Music Society won the northern region's 2017 social innovator award at the Canada's Volunteer Awards in Ottawa on Dec. 5.

The music society's president, Darlene Nuqingaq, and music teacher, Naiome Eegeesiak, flew to Ottawa to accept the award from Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

"It's wonderful recognition. We're a small group of dedicated volunteers who try to provide music education for youth and young at heart," Nuqingaq said.

As part of the recognition, the not-for-profit will receive a $5,000 grant to augment the funding they already receive from sources including the territorial government and the National Art Centre's Music Alive program.

Employment and Social Development Canada, which runs the awards, said the society was recognized for providing music education and promoting mental health and empowerment to hundreds of Iqaluit youth.

Students perform in the Iqaluit Music Society's annual Christmas Concert on Dec. 7. (Iqaluit Music Society)

During the ​summer music camps, each participant can choose two workshops from the many offered including, Inuit drum dancing, throat singing, accordion, fiddle, guitar, recorder, singing, band, percussion, xylophone and dance.

The society strives to bring elders and youth together through learning and playing traditional Inuit music.

Eegeesiak was one of those students, she participated in the society's summer music program and learned how to play the fiddle. She now volunteers to teach kids how to play both fiddle and accordion.

"I had a lot of opportunities because of volunteers and I would like the youth to have the same if not more opportunities as I had growing up," she said.

The society has been operating since 1995. Nuqingaq says she hopes this new recognition will help them expand their programs.