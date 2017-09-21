When Dwayton Tonge brought his car to Baffin Island a few years ago, he called his local dealership to see if his warranty would be affected.

He says they told him no. Turns out, they were wrong.

In March, Tonge's 2013 Hyundai Elantra needed a new engine short block. The car was still under warranty, but since there isn't a Hyundai dealership anywhere in Nunavut, Hyundai suggested he get a quote from a local garage.

The quote was more than $8,000.

Hyundai said it was too expensive, and told Tonge he had to get it to a dealership, as per the warranty policy.

But to get it there, Tonge would have to sail it by cargo ship, which can cost more than $1,000 one-way.

Nunavut Eastern Arctic Shipping shared this photo on their facebook page, showing the MV Mitiq escorted by a Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker in Ungava Bay, July 14, 2016.

'Unforseen consequences' of living in the North

As a last-ditch effort to avoid the massive transport costs, Tonge filed a claim with the Canadian Motor Vehicle Arbitration Plan (CAMVAP). It's only the fourth time in CAMVAP's 23-year history that it's received a claim from Nunavut.

The arbitrator ruled against him, saying he wasn't eligible for arbitration because Hyundai hadn't had a chance to inspect the car yet.

"No one questions his personal decision to move to Iqaluit," wrote arbitrator Eric Slone in his ruling, "but there are many consequences, including unforeseen ones, to being so far away from Mainland Canada."

Tonge feels the entire process was handled with a southern mindset. He says people don't seem to understand the implications of owning a vehicle in Nunavut.

"Because there isn't a dealership up here, it's on my pocket and my responsibility to get my car to the dealership," Tonge said of the ruling.

"Even going through the arbitration process, the arbitrator and the people I was speaking with at Hyundai, they had no idea of the transportation issues we have up here."

Buyer beware

Consumer rights advocates agree the case is a tricky balancing act between having companies honour warranties and setting realistic expectations in remote communities, but are split on who should bear the costs.

Consumer advocate and former Liberal Member of Parliament Dan McTeague is now a petroleum analyst with Gas Buddy.

"What's really key here is for the company to extend good will," said McTeague. "If it wants to sell cars in Canada, from time to time, there will be exceptions."

McTeague said companies should be honouring warranties in remote communities, and if not, outline in the policy how customers in isolated communities may be liable for warranty fixes.

"You can't just leave someone high and dry," he said.

McTeague said buyers need to do their research beforehand, but added if manufacturers are reluctant to honour warranties in remote locations, they should consider offering a discount to account for the risk the buyer is taking by bringing it so far from a dealership.

"Perhaps that cost should actually be negotiated in the purchase of the vehicle," he said. "If not, then it looks like these kinds of things will continue to suggest a certain type of consumer inequality."

Recalls handled differently

Tonge's case echoes that of fellow Iqalummiut John Fawcett, who made headlines last week after taking on Chrysler over a recall fix.

Chrysler was initially dismissive of Fawcett's assertion that the company should be on the hook for the fix, but eventually resolved the situation by agreeing to fly up one of its own mechanics to make the necessary repairs.

When contacted by CBC News, Hyundai said it handles recalls similarly, by sending tools, parts or personnel to remote locations. But Tonge's case is different.

"This particular case was not a recall but a warranty claim, and the estimate for the repairs was more than double the cost of the same procedure in other parts of the country," said Chad Heard, senior public relations manager at Hyundai Canada.

"For customers in remote areas where there are no authorized Hyundai dealerships, Hyundai Auto Canada regularly authorizes warranty work to be conducted by non-Hyundai facilities, provided it's at a reasonable cost."

CBC News also contacted three other manufacturers about their policies for dealing with remote warranty fixes.

Chrysler quoted its warranty handbook, which says it will cover a tow to and from the dock or rail terminal, but special transportation by rail or water must be arranged for and paid by [the customer]. Chrysler also reimburses customers up to $300 for special transportation costs.

Honda, meanwhile, says it works with customers on a case-by-case basis. Ford did not respond to CBC's request for information.

'Do your research'

In the end, Tonge decided to fork over the money to sail the vehicle to the dealership in Montreal.

But he has no plans to ship it back.

If he can get it fixed, he plans to sell it down south, and for now, will make do without a set of wheels.

Asked what advice he has for northern car owners, Tonge says: "Do your research."

"It can be a bit costly. You do pay a premium to get the warranty on it. So there's really no point to pay a premium if, at the end of the day, it's still not going to be covered and you still have to ship it back down south," he said.

Tonge says having a dedicated group handling these kinds of issues would help protect northern consumers.

The Nunavut Government says to date, its Consumer Protection branch has not received a single complaint against the auto industry.