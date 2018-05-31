Iqaluit man charged with paying for sexual activities with underage girls

An Iqaluit man is facing numerous charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, child luring, and obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18, RCMP announced Thursday.

In a news release, Iqaluit RCMP said they began an investigation on May 17, after receiving information that a man in the community "may have been engaging in sexual activity with under-aged girls in exchange for money." Police then interviewed several underage victims, the release says.

On Wednesday, RCMP arrested 43-year-old David Netser in relation to the investigation, charging him with several offences.

Netser appeared in Nunavut Territorial Court Thursday afternoon to face the charges.

The news release also notes that posts on a "local social media site" implicated Iqaluit cab drivers as being involved. Police forcefully condemned the suggestion.

"To bring absolute clarity to the situation, at no time was any evidence brought forth that implicated anyone involved with a cab company," the release reads.

The investigation is continuing, the release reads, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Iqaluit RCMP. Victims Services. Parents of the victims are providing support to the victims.